It looks like Prince Harry may at last have a plan to achieve financial independence from the Royal Palace. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex could be in line to earn millions of pounds in the corporate world, after holding exploratory talks about a role with the US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from "senior" Royal roles in a bid to achieve financial independence. However, the Royal Palace Is still apparently footing the bill for their lavish lifestyle. But not for long it seems. Royal sources told the Daily Mirror that contact with the US bank started back in November. Harry could follow in the footsteps of other celebrities, such as David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have been guest speakers at the bank's "Talks at GS" events.

Although the bank does not pay its guest speakers, sources claim that it could pave the way for Harry and Meghan to establish a future profitable relationship. The Duke of Cambridge has already appeared as a guest speaker at an event sponsored by another US bank, JP Morgan.

Prince Harry could certainly use those extra millions as the couple just settled into a lavish multi-million dollar mansion in Canada, and there is also the issue of paying back the million in renovating cost to Frogmore Cottage.

PR consultant and expert Mark Borowski told the Mirror that the way was now open for Harry and Meghan to "earn fortunes" in the corporate world. He said: ""They're going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches or ambassador work – these are £1billion handshakes." The corporate life may very well end up suiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. You can check out the video here: