Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance since their resignation from "senior" Royal roles is turning out to be more trouble than it was worth. Reportedly, the Royal couple's appearance at JP Morgan has been branded a "PR disaster" as Jeremy Vine panelists clash over the payout the Sussexes received.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to speak on stage at the 'Alternative Investment Summit' in Miami. The Duke and Duchess Sussex were paid around £755,000 to attend as critics have blasted the royal couple for accepting the cash.

Panellist Bobby Friction said: "On a PR level let's just think about Prince Charles who is still a member of the Royal Family. "If he went there, we wouldn't be criticising him in the same way."

Dawn Neesom added: "Yes, I would because he would have flown there in a private jet like Harry and Meghan did so, don't give me a lecture on it."

Mr. Friction continued: "I think the way the great British public have reacted to this story wouldn't be the same because they would have said, 'well he's working for the royal family, he's obviously a learned man'.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made quite the show of being champions of the environment, even though they have been criticised on multiple occasions for their travel habits. The Royal couple had been called out for taking multiple trips on Private jets.

And now the couple is appearing at a JP Morgan event, which is not exactly an environmentally conscious decision on their part.

Ms. Neesom later added: "I get that they need to make their own money, I have absolutely no problem with that. But JP Morgan are really the wrong people to be getting into bed with."

JP Morgan has reportedly spent around £152billion on firms that support and carry out fracking and Arctic oil and gas exploration, as well as other fossil fuel endeavours.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to find better allies in their new post-Royal roles. And they might also need to give their earning plans a closer look moving forward. You can check out the video here: