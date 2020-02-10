Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be moving away to Canada but it looks like their transition to so-called civilian life may not be as smooth as they expected. The Royal couple might be struggling to adjust to their new status.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced that they would be resigning from their "senior" Royal roles. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. They are currently residing in Canada in a luxurious multi-million dollar mansion.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increased security at their home in Canada.

This increase in security could be a sign that the couple are finding it hard to acquire the "more peaceful life" they were in search of.

Reportedly, the Sussex couple's home in Canada has a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees. The mansion they are staying in, worth £10 million, also has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and "No Trespassing" signs.

Meghan and Harry had also announced that they would be paying back the exorbitant renovation cost of Frogmore Cottage. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to reveal any concrete earning plans outside of the Royal Palace still footing their bills.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be continuing their oblivious lifestyle even after their apparent resignation. They continue to enjoy all the perks of being a Royal with none of the responsibility. We have to say, it certainly looks like a win-win for Meghan and Harry.