Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still very much in love and that love was on full display when the Royal couple made their first public appearance after resigning from their "senior" Royal roles.

Reportedly, the couple spoke at the 'Alternative Investment Summit' hosted by banking giant JPMorgan in Miami. Also in attendance were stars Bob Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson. The event took place in Miami's prestigious 1 Hotel South Beach.

According to US site Page Six Harry was introduced by his wife before delivering a speech. Meghan reportedly spoke of her "love for her husband" before he took the microphone.

Page Six claims: "Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

"He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced their exit from Royal life. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen Canada as their base of operations for the time being.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have chosen an extravagantly luxurious mansion as their home while they're there. However, it is also being reported that the Royal couple may not be done house hunting yet as they might also be looking at properties in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be aid by the Sovereign Grant after their exit, so it looks like the Royal Palace is still footing the bill for the couple's lavish lifestyle.

Meghan and Harry had chosen to resign from Royal duties in a bid for financial independence. However, they are yet to reveal any plans to pursue that independence.