Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance after resigning from their "senior" Royal roles. The Royal couple were seen attending the Endeavour Fund Award Ceremony.

The Royal exit has apparently not been easy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but the couple Sussex looked confident and dare we say independent as they smiled for the cameras. One of the reasons the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to resign from Royal duties was "financial independence."

Harry, who is a patron of The Endeavour Fund, was attending the awards alongside Meghan to present a "celebrating excellence award."

Speaking at the event, Harry said: "Some of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you I've always got yours."

This statement apparently was not well received by many on social media. Royal fans seemed to voice their discontent by saying that he should pay back the taxpayers and that his words don't mean much when he treated the Queen with such disrespect.

Meghan and Harry had announced earlier that they would be leaving the UK, choosing to split time between the United States and the UK. The Royal couple is currently residing in a multi-million dollar mansion in Canada. Meghan told the audience at the awards it was "nice to be back" after she has spent the past few weeks in Canada.

The duchess added: "It's the third year I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here."

"It's just the most inspiring space. When we were watching the videos (of nominees) all the way in Canada we had the same moment of 'how are you going to choose?'

Meghan and Harry really need to work harder to garner some goodwill from the public or their resignation would have done them more harm than good.