It looks like the Royal couple's plan for financial independence may have taken a big hit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently confessed defeat over their plans to cash in on the trademark Sussex Royal.

Reportedly, the pair withdrew their applications this week to use their royal brand after quitting the Royal Family. They promised to stop any plans to protect Sussex Royal in the UK and gain any income from their personal royal name.

According to the Sun, documents that show the right to use Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation names for commercial and charitable activities have been removed from the Intellectual Property Office.

Meghan and Harry have previously released a 1,114 word essay outlining what their new life would look like after Megxit. The pair claimed in the statement that neither the Queen nor the Government own the word 'royal' overseas.

In their initial statement, Meghan and Harry said they would work towards becoming financially independent while still "fully" supporting the Queen.

However, the Queen has since made clear the couple would no longer represent her, and they must no longer use their HRH titles. This threw up questions around the SussexRoyal brand Meghan and Harry use for their Instagram, website and had planned to use for a charitable organisation.

The Royal couple are distancing themselves from the Royal Palace but it looks like they aren't entirely ready to give up all the perks of being a Royal. Meghan and Harry made a remark in their statement regarding the dropping of their brand name SussexRoyal. They said that the Queen does not own the word Royal, but they will comply with her wishes.

