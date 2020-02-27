Prince Harry seems to be having the time of his life after his Royal exit. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly spotted outside a fish restaurant in Buenos Aires.

Prince Harry was seen with his top off and bottom half-covered with fish scales in the hilarious depiction of Harry as a 'Merman' posted onto Twitter. It comes after Harry touched down in Edinburgh yesterday.

The Duke will reportedly appear at the summit to host a summit for Travalyst. His return to Britain is for the promotion of his environmental-friendly flight scheme.

A spokesperson explained the initiative: "To transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit."

Prince Harry has already been criticised for his hypocritical behaviour when it comes to preaching about air travel and the environment. And it looks like his latest effort could be met with the same disdain.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their own thing after they resigned from "senior" Royal roles. But it seems like Prince Harry may be floundering right out of the gate. He still flies by private jet and though his intentions may be well-meaning, he might need to be less preachy about it. The Royal couple resigned from Royal duties iun a bid for financial independence.

The brand Sussex would have played a big part in that, but after the recent development where Meghan and Harry were asked to drop their tittles, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have a harder go of it than they anticipated.