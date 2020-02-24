Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be finding the transition out of Royal life harder than they first thought it would be. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles in a bid to pursue financial independence.

But it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be entirely pleased with the sacrifices they are having to make in light of the exit from Royal life.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released details on their exit from the Royal Family amid weeks of speculation on the future of the couple. In early January the pair announced their intentions to step back as senior royals, and now further elements of their new life have been revealed.

In their initial statement, Meghan and Harry said they would work towards becoming financially independent while still "fully" supporting the Queen.

However, the Queen has since made clear the couple would no longer represent her, and they must no longer use their HRH titles. This threw up questions around the SussexRoyal brand Meghan and Harry use for their Instagram, website and had planned to use for a charitable organisation.

The Royal couple are distancing themselves from the Royal Palace but it looks like they aren't entirely ready to give up all the perks of being a Royal. Meghan and Harry made a remark in their statement regarding the dropping of their brand name SussexRoyal. They said that the Queen does not own the word Royal, but they will coimply with her wishes.

Reportedly, it has been revealed the couple will no longer use the brand name SussexRoyal after leaving the royal fold.