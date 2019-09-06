Meghan Markle has been facing a lot of criticism lately, and always by her side has been her husband, Prince Harry. The couple Sussex, Prince Harry in particular looks to be more interested in defending his actions rather than correcting them.

Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex was savaged in a brutal attack by royal expert Ingrid Seward after a recent series of PR disasters including one where he was blamed for the public not warming to his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed for many years Prince Harry was one of the public's favourite members of the Royal family. In a scathing attack she wrote in The Sun, Ms. Seward asked: "Why does he insist in throwing that love back in our faces?" Ms. Seward claims the media "have become hostile because of his own attitude."

We have to say that the media may not have turned hostile, rather they seem to be calling out the Royal couple on their behavior. Meghan Markle has been alienating the press ever since she joined the Royal Family, keeping secrets like the birth of her child from the press. The Royal couple's love for privacy has made them indifferent to the press, which is not a good move for a Royal couple to make.

They have been taking missteps for a while now, the most recent being when Prince Harry preached about the environment and ended up taking multiple private jets on his trips. In a press conference in the Netherlands, Harry defended his actions for taking private jets as a security measure to protect his family. Ms. Seward commented: "To claim he used them to protect his family was simply ludicrous."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to start listening to the press and the public, instead of hiring a fancy PR firm to do damage control.