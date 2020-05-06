Prince Harry may be feeling the financial pinch of leaving the Royal Family already. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced the resignation from "senior" Royal roles in a bid for financial independence.

But if Prince Harry is already hawking his possessions it doesn't seem like a good sign. Reportedly, Prince Harry has sold a pair of handmade hunting rifles as he bids to please animal-loving wife Meghan Markle.

A hunter bought a pair of Purdey firearms, thought to be worth around £50,000, in a private deal five months ago, before the couple quit the UK for Canada and later moved to the US, The Sun reports.

Meghan Markle has already made a huge impact on Prince Harry's life and many have claimed that the Duke has changed for the better.

And though we agree that hunting game is not a good thing, Prince Harry didn't need to get rid of his fund to quit hunting. He didn't necessarily need to make this gesture. Which makes us think that there was more to the sale than meets the eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to announce any concrete plans for the financial independence. However, there has been no hangs in the multi-million dollar lifestyle.

The couple Sussex recently moved to Los Angeles after abandoning their multi-million dollar mansion in Canada. And now, the couple will be settling into another multi-million dollar mansion in the United States.

We have to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure seem to be enjoying all the perks of Royalty even after their resignation.