Meghan Markle and Prince Charles seemed to have developed quite a bond after Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family. And she has even earned a nickname from the Prince.

The Duchess of Sussex was reported to have been dubbed "Duchess Difficult" due to the reportedly "dictatorial" relationship she established with royal staff as well as the "Degree Wife" implying that Meghan's relationship with Harry will last only as long as a standard degree, which is three years. Amid all the unflattering and sometimes insulting nicknames, Prince Charles has given Meghan a flattering nickname, or at least it seems so.

Prince Charles has allegedly given Meghan Markle the nickname Tungsten. Royal correspondent Russell Myers told Yahoo's The Royal Box: "They really developed this strong bond. He's even got a nickname for her. "He's been calling her tungsten, the metal, because she is tough and unbending."

Which does describe Meghan's attitude quite accurately, the Duchess of Sussex has been unyielding when it comes to matters of her privacy. And she has also been quite outspoken about her views. Though her behavior may not always have been in line with the Royal Palace, she has still stood behind her decisions.

Most recently, Meghan Markle was criticized for deciding to hold baby Archie's christening behind closed doors. But it looks like it was Prince Harry's decision to do so. Meghan has faced criticism for her earlier decisions as well, like keeping the delivery of baby Archie a secret as well as refusing to pose for a picture after giving birth. So, fans and observers pounced on Meghan for deciding to hold the christening in private.

Meghan Markle may not have many fans in the press, but at least she seems to be winning over the Royal Family. You can check out the video here: