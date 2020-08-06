If there was anything murkier than Jeffrey Epstein's 'dentist chair', it was his long and shocking list of powerful and influential friends. Coming from the crème-de-la-crème of the society, Epstein's inner circle included people like Prince Andrew, Duke of York, US President Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and former US President, Bill Clinton.

And while the high and mighty might have been able to distance themselves ever since Epstein's custody and death, Prince Andrew seems to be getting sucked into the scandal more-and-more with each passing day. The latest details and revelations coming out from the documents recently unsealed by the courts is that of the victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had been trafficked and kept as Epstein's sex slave as a minor. In her manuscript titled The Billionaire Playboy's Club, Virginia has recalled the three times she was abused by Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

The puppet show

In her manuscript, Virginia has recounted that Prince Andrew had a puppet of himself, which was gifted to him by Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Virginia has revealed that Prince Andrew used that puppet to grope and cup her breasts. As per NY daily news, Virginia revealed, "It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away. Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna, another one of Jeffrey's so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot." She added that all of this happened before she was asked to take him to the 'dungeons' for an 'erotic massage'.

While the Royal family and Prince Andrew have often rubbished the claims of the Duke of York having abused any young girls, Virgia has often said, "he knows exactly what he's done, and I hope he comes clean about it."