A priest of the famous Dhakwale temple in Achru Kalan village of Shikarpur Kotwali circle area in Bulandshahr district was allegedly strangled to death on Monday.

Harendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police, said, "The body of Ashok Kumar, 50, the resident of Kailawan police station, was found near the temple in the field and there are injuries on his neck. A week earlier, he had come to work as a priest at Dhaka temple in village Anchru Kalan and was living in the temple premises."

The SP further said that Ashok Kumar was guilty of vandalizing the Ravidas Temple a year ago, and and police were also looking for him in the matter.

He also used to consume cannabis and alcohol. During the investigation, the police have found some injections. "We are investigating every aspect. The matter will be solved soon," he added.

Further details are awaited.