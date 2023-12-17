Aaradhya Bachchan has surprised one and all with her annual day function. A video from her annual day has taken over social media and netizens can't stop gushing over the star performer she is. Proud mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen cheering and capturing Aaradhya's performance on her phone. Abhishek Bachchan too seemed swelled with pride and happiness at the little girl's performance.

Amitabh Bachchan had also accompanied Aishwarya and Abhishek at the event. He even penned a note praising his grand daughter's performance and called her a "natural". "I will meet you all soon. I am busy in the annual function of Aaradhya's school. It is a moment of happiness and pride for everyone. Aaradhya was absolutely natural on stage.. the little one... Well not little anymore, so later," wrote Big B in his blog.

The Bachchan family made an appearance at the event right on the day when rumours of Aishwarya Rai having left the Bachchan home Jalsa and moving to an adjacent home had taken over social media. While Jaya Bachchan was absent, Amitabh more than made up for her absence with his happiness and cheering for the little Bachchan.

For months now rumours and speculations of all not being well in the Bachchan family has shook social media. Abhishek and Aishwarya are not only one of Bollywood's most powerful couple but also reinstated everyone's faith in love and happy endings. The news of their separation has been difficult for their fans and followers to digest.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were also present to witness their little one performing on annual day. AbRam was seen taking part in a play and so did Taimur Ali Khan. The proud celebrity parents couldn't get enough of their little wonder's performances.