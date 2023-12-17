Aaradhya Bachchan's brilliant annual day performance has taken over social media. The little girl has managed to win over netizens with her acting, language command and expressiveness at her school's annual day function. Aaradhya performed for her annual day at the Dhirubhai Ambani International school. From Aishwarya, Abhishek to Amitabh; the whole Bachchan clan turned up to cheer for her.

Social media reactions

"She is expressive. In fact her acting is way better than all the Archies gang put together," one social media user wrote. "looks Oscar worthy after watching Archies," another social media user commented. "Really better performance than trained Suhana khan," one commented. "She is cute!! Let's see her as a kid not as miss World's kid or star kid... she is performing with her heart out!!," another commented.

"I like her acting and English skills," one person commented. "Far better than Agastya Nanda," another person commented. "Don't have to teach baby fish how to swim .. Aaradhya's performance is incredible," read a comment. "She has Extraordinary Articulation! Magnificent Perfomer Indeed!" another person commented. "I like her performance she's really good and her English sounds like British English," one more comment read.

"I have heard her speaking Hindi as effortlessly as she is speaking English. That definitely calls for a kudos to her upbringing!" was another one of the comments on the video going viral. Aaradhya's annual day performance and the coming together of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan also put an end to the rumours surrounding the couple parting ways.

Others who attended

Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam Khan was also seen performing at the event. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan, was also seen performing at the annual day function. It was nothing less than a star-studded event as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Gauri Khan and others danced after the annual day function got over.

What's brewing in the Bachchan family

Right before the annual day, there were reports of Aishwarya Rai having walked out of the Bachchan house into her own separate home. "It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to head," Timesnownews quoted a source saying.

The report further states that it all began with disagreements between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. The two ladies don't see eye to eye and there is no communication between the two for years now. Shweta Bachchan, on the other hand, has moved to Jalsa and stays here majority of the time away from her husband and marital home, which is in Delhi.