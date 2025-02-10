Prestigious Aero India 2025 kicks off in Bengaluru: Defence Minister calls it 'Maha Kumbh' of India's might

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Asia's largest five-day air show and the 15th edition of the country's aerospace exhibition, 'Aero India 2025,' in Bengaluru on Monday, attracting participants from around the world.

Drawing a comparison to the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in Prayagraj, Rajnath Singh described 'Aero India 2025' as a Maha Kumbh of India's display of might.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he stated, "During this time in India, the Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place, where many people from India and abroad are taking a holy dip in Prayagraj.

"I, too, was fortunate to take a holy dip in Prayagraj. I believe that the Aero India show marks the beginning of another Maha Kumbh in the country."

"On one side, Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh reflects self-esteem, while on the other, this Maha Kumbh of Aero India is about 'Anusandhan' (research)," he described.

"Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh focusses on internal strengthening, whereas Aero India emphasises external strengthening. Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh showcases India's rich culture, while Aero India displays India's military and technological might," he underlined.

"At Prayagraj, India's heritage and spirituality are on display, and here, at Aero India, a Maha Kumbh of 'parakram' (valour) and 'ayudh' (weaponry) is taking place.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement—'Vikas bhi aur Virasat bhi' (development and heritage together)—is most appropriate at this moment. Such an event can happen only in India," Singh remarked.

"This is a significant moment not just for me but for the entire country. I extend my respect to India's brave soldiers. We have a rich heritage of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (The guest is God). In India, we treat our guests as divine. I want to share this tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' with all the esteemed guests who have arrived from different parts of the world," he said.

"My friends, 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is a Sanskrit phrase that means 'The guest is equivalent to God.' This phrase speaks volumes about Indian culture, showcasing India as a warm and welcoming nation for people from across the world. I warmly welcome all of you to India," he concluded.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was present on the occasion.

This time, the Aero Show is being held over 42,438 square metres, with participation from 30 Defence ministers and 43 military chiefs from various countries. A total of 90 nations will be represented at Aero India 2025.

The event will feature 70 fighter jets, cargo, and trainer aircraft, along with 30 helicopters, all performing breathtaking aerial stunts.

Russian and American fighter jets will be the highlights of the exhibition.

Additionally, over 900 manufacturers from different countries will take part, showcasing advancements in AI, drones, cybersecurity, global aerospace, and emerging technologies.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) products will be prominently displayed in this edition of the show.

The event will also witness the participation of 100 CEOs from various companies and 50 foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Discussions will be held on investment, research, joint ventures, and the Defence sector.

There will be seminars covering 10 different topics, along with over 70 flying displays as part of the air show. The event is expected to attract a crowd of more than 700,000 spectators.

The presence of Russian Su-57 and US' F-35, the fifth generation stealth fighters are major highlight of the show. This is the first time, the two are sharing the same space.

For the 15th time, the US is participating in Aero India and will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing Defence and aerospace partnership between the country and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and Defence.

These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and Defence electronics.

(With inputs from IANS)