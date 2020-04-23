Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne goons on Wednesday midnight, post which the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief released a statement blaming Sonia Gandhi and the Vadra family for ordering the hit. Both miscreants have been arrested by the police after they were nabbed by Goswami's security.

Condemning the physical attack on the senior journalist and news anchor, several members came forward in support of Goswami, including Sambit Patra, Ashoke Pandit, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Shaban Azmi, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Kirron Kher, Kubbra Sait, among others.

PCI's full statement

The Press Council of India has now released a statement condemning the violent attack on Goswami. In the statement, PCI says, "violence is not the answer even against bad journalism." This hasn't sat well with many as they criticized the snide remark in PCI's statement.

Read the full statement below:

Press Council of India takes Suo Motu Cognizance on the alleged attack on journalist Arnab Goswami - Calls for a report from the Government of Maharashtra. The Press Council of India is distressed to know about the alleged attack on Mr Arnab Goswami purportedly for his views as a journalist. Every citizen in the Country including a journalist has the right to express their opinion which may be palatable to many but this does not I've any body the authority to strangulate such voice. Violence is not the answer even against bad journalism The Council condemns this attack and expects from the State Government to apprehend the perpetrators of crime and they be brought to justice immediately. While taking suo motu cognizance in the matter, Hon'ble Chairman has directed the Government of Maharashtra, through the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.

What is PCI and who are its members?

The Press Council of India was first set up in the year 1966 by the Parliament on the recommendations of the First Press Commission with the object of preserving the freedom of the press and of maintaining and improving the standards of press in India. Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad is the current chairman of PCI and Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar is the Secretary of the council.

The Council consists of 28 other members of whom 20 represent the press and are nominated by the press organisations/news agencies recognised and notified by the Council as all India bodies of categories such as editors, working journalists and owners, and managers of newspaper and news agencies, five members are nominated from the two Houses of Parliament and three represent cultural, literary and legal fields as nominees of the Sahitya Academy, University Grants Commission and the Bar Council of India, according to the PCI website.