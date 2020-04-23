https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/736242/padarayanapura-violence-updates.jpg IBTimes IN

Arnab Goswami has alleged an attack by Youth Congress goons, which has now sparked numerous debates and rage on both sides. Adding to the already tense situation and the current warfare raging between political sects in the country, Bollywood celebrities are adding their opinions and lending support to either side.

Many celebrities and filmmakers are reacting to the attack on the journalist. They are also commenting on the situation of free speech in the country and how attacks on journalists are becoming more common.

Arban Goswami attacked

Controversial journalist Arnab Goswami was recently subject to violence by goons who attacked him and his wife Samya while they were on their way back from their studios at 12:15 am on Wednesday. The journalist claimed that the attack was organised by Congress and accused Sonia Gandhi of being the mastermind behind it.

This has led to a huge outcry on social media about the veracity of Goswami's claims on one hand, and on the lack of safety and blatant violence being carried out in India. An FIR has been filed against the perpetrators, who are claimed to be Youth Congress workers. The goons had attacked Arnab's vehicle and tried to break the windows. Arnab and his wife escaped unscathed.

The #ArnabGoswami has been trending on Twitter, as netizens are condemning the attack, there are also other hashtags like #ArrestArnab and #DramaBandKarArnab that are demanding that the journalist be reprimanded for falsely accusing Congress and for exaggerating the attack. A complaint has also been registered by Congress on Arnab for communalising the Palghar violence that took the lives of three.

Celebrities react to attack on Arnab Goswami

Many celebrities have come forward to provide their opinion on the issue. Bollywood actors and filmmakers commented on the issue on Twitter:

Will the so called champions of #FreedomOfExpression condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami @republic

Creating an atmosphere of fear & threatening is an act of terrorism. #NSA should be imposed on these attackers & their sponsors. #IStandWithArnab #IsupportArnabGoswami — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2020

I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami . https://t.co/5EiFirp0wx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 22, 2020

I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2020

I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful, just as I defend my right to criticise him publicly. Freedom of speech cannot be selective.The law of the land must prevail and the culprits punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 23, 2020

Just learnt about the cowardly attack on #ArnabGoswami It's cowardly, shameful and an act of sponsored goondaism. I have been a victim of physical assault myself and I fully condemn violence. This was all started by a sociopath comedian in an aircraft. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 23, 2020

I strongly condemn the murderous attack on #ArnabGoswami last night. Shame on Congress for these Mafia style tactics. The people screaming about intolerance are the most intolerant, trying to suppress independence of the press by violence. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 23, 2020

Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host?

His "guards" make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict?

It deeply saddens me, that I've said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn't deserve any kind words. https://t.co/vLz1g3Xj0a — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2020

This issue doesn't seem to be resolving itself anytime soon. With the Coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic, the rising communalism, crashing economy and political uncertainty, the last thing we need is more controversy.