President Ram Nath Kovind's wife and First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday, April 23, stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

These face masks will be distributed at several shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Savita Kovind was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask.

By stitching masks, Savita Kovind has given a message that everyone can fight the coronavirus outbreak together.

Health experts have recommended that people should maintain social distancing and other preventive measures in addition to wearing face coverings.

The masks, which are commonly in use since to contain corona spread, are cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks, and N95 respirator.

Meanwhile...

President Kovind today gave assent to an ordinance brought in by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to make attacks on health care professionals a cognisable and non-bailable offence, turning it into law.

(With agency inputs)