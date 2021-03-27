Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday for further treatment. His condition is stated to be "stable".

"He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation," Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after a chest discomfort.

President Kovind complains of chest pain

The 75-year-old President had complained of chest discomfort in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

(With inputs from IANS)