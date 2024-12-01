President, PM, HM, LoP greet people of Nagaland on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and a host of dignitaries greeted the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day on Sunday.

With colourful functions, various competitions and events, Nagaland is celebrating its 62nd year as a state on Sunday.

Wishing the people of Nagaland, President Murmu, in a post on X, said: "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the Statehood Day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery."

"Nagaland's strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future," the President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state. Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come."

"Warm greetings to our Naga sisters and brothers on Nagaland Day. Blessed with a glorious culture and heritage, Nagaland is a shining example of our diversity on Bharat's rich cultural tapestry."

"I pray to God for the state to prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji," Home Minister Amit Shah said in his post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on the same platform: "Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland stands as a vibrant testament to India's unity in diversity, celebrating the rich heritage of its indigenous tribes, their profound traditions and resilient spirit."

"May this day strengthen harmony, preserve cultural identity, and pave the way for continued progress and understanding," the MP from Raebareli added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Minister and BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda also greeted the people of Nagaland on the occasion.

Nadda said on the X: "On Nagaland's Statehood Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of this vibrant state. Renowned as the 'Land of Festivals,' the state is blessed with a mesmerising landscape, rich traditions, and a deep cultural heritage. May Nagaland continue to scale new heights of development, and may its people be blessed with good health and prosperity."

Meanwhile, addressing the Statehood Day function in Kohima, the Chief Minister reaffirmed peace for development and development for peace.

"Let us dedicate ourselves to fostering unity, inclusivity, and empowering our youths," Rio said.

Chief Ministers of various states including the northeastern states greeted the people of Nagaland on this day.

On December 1, 1963, Nagaland became the 16th state of the Indian Union.

(With inputs from IANS)