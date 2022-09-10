Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday that President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year.

"Mysuru Dasara, which will be celebrated from September 26, will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. She has given her consent for this," Bommai said.

On September 6, Bommai had written to the President inviting her to inaugurate the event. The President's office has now confirmed it, an official communication from the state government stated.

The BJP government is celebrating Dasara with grandeur this time following two years' of Covid hiatus.