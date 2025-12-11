President Murmu arrives in Manipur on maiden visit; to unveil multiple projects

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Imphal on Thursday afternoon on her maiden two-day tour of the state, which has been under President's Rule since February 13, following prolonged ethnic violence.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla received President Murmu at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit Airport.

The President was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival. Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and other senior civil, security and military officials were present at the airport. This is her first visit to the Northeastern state after assuming the office of the President.

Her trip comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

Officials said that in view of the President Murmu's visit, security has been heightened both in Imphal and the Senapati district, predominantly inhabited by the Naga tribals.

To make the visit smooth, various departments and agencies are coordinating closely.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, warmly welcomes President Murmu on her visit to the state.

Normal life has been partially affected in the Imphal Valley region due to a shutdown called by a conglomeration of banned outfits, Coordination Committee (CorCom), in protest against the President Murmu's visit, from 1 am on Thursday till her departure.

She will visit the historic Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung) in the late afternoon to witness a polo exhibition match.

Last month, the seven-day 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament was held at the Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung), which is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Manipur government in her honour at the City Convention Centre, Imphal.

She will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects on the occasion to underline the Centre's focus on the region.

On Friday, the President will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex at Imphal and pay her respects to the brave women warriors of Manipur.

Commemorated on December 12 every year, Nupi Lal refers to two women-led movements, held in 1904 and 1939, protesting British colonial policies and asserting the rights and dignity of Manipuri women.

Later, at Senapati, a Naga-inhabited district, she will address a public function, during which she will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects for the district.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has urged the President to dissolve the current 12th Manipur Assembly and conduct fresh elections for the 13th Legislative Assembly within six months of its dissolution, "thereby restoring democratic governance and ensuring that the will and voice of the people are duly honoured".

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, in a letter to the President through the state Governor, said that the people of the state expect the high office of the President to take urgent and decisive steps to restore peace, harmony, and normalcy.

Noting that the integrity of Manipur as an essential constituent unit of the Union of India, Singh urged President Murmu to ensure the return of all violence-hit internally displaced persons to their original homes in their respective districts within a notified timeframe.

The Congress leader demanded free movement of people by road, air, or water and "protection" of the fundamental rights of all citizens of Manipur.

