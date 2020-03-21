There's no surprise that coronavirus is spreading like wildfire, taking hundreds and thousands of people into its grip who are now fighting for their life. In India, 35 new positive cases have been reported, taking the toll to 258 as of Saturday. While the number of suspected cases who are in isolation is far higher, some influential ministers and bureaucrats are taking precautions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. If the latest reports are to be believed, President Ram Nath Kovind is taking Covid-19 precautions.

After Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the virus after her return from London a couple of days ago, a wave of panic has been sent across the country. The popular "Baby Doll" singer attended a party in Lucknow before her Covid-19 tests came back positive. But the party, which was attended by nearly 400 people, hosted some ministers, including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyant Singh. Both political leaders announced on Friday that they are in self-quarantine now after coming in contact with Kanika Kapoor.

President Kovind taking Covid-19 precautions

Right before going into isolation, BJP MP Dushyant visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Kovind was also present. In a photograph from the parliamentary meet, Dushyant is seen standing right behind the president. Now, President Kovind is reportedly taking Covid-19 precautions after contact with MP Dushyant three days ago.

"President has decided to postpone all his routine schedule and appointments. Apart from that, President to follow all medical examination prescribed under the guidelines," sources said.

There hasn't been any official update from the President's office, but MP Dushyant's presence at the President's house puts the prez at the risk of exposure. Other sources had also confirmed that the president of India did not shake hands with anyone during the meeting.

Other MPs in self-isolation

After Dushyant's self-isolation announcement, other MPs also felt the need to go into quarantine after coming in contact with the BJP minister. The meeting was attended by 50 other MPs, of which Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien said his decision to be in self-quarantine. Moreover, reports suggest Dushyant was spotted sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday, but there hasn't been any update from the leaders.

Stay tuned for more updates on coronavirus.