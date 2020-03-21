Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday, March 20, announced that she and her son Dushyant Singh are in self-quarantine. She informed that they took this precautionary step as they recently attended a party where COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor was a guest.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," wrote Vasundhara Raje on Twitter.

As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Novel coronavirus scare reaches Indian Parliament

Days after coming in contact with the infected Bollywood singer, Dushyant Singh attended a parliament session where he met some top political leaders. He was also on the guestlist for a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan where President Ram Kovind was also present.

Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien, who attended parliament along with Dushyant, posted a video statement on Twitter calling for a parliament shutdown. "Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18," he said.

"This Government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," added a furious Derek O'Brien.

5.30 pm.

Friday, March 20.

Home.

New Delhi.

My statement on video.



Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX01w9o1D8 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 20, 2020