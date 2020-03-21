Coronavirus not sparing celebrities Close
Coronavirus not sparing celebrities

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday, March 20, announced that she and her son Dushyant Singh are in self-quarantine. She informed that they took this precautionary step as they recently attended a party where COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor was a guest.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," wrote Vasundhara Raje on Twitter.

Vasundhara Raje
Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara RajeReuters

Novel coronavirus scare reaches Indian Parliament

Days after coming in contact with the infected Bollywood singer, Dushyant Singh attended a parliament session where he met some top political leaders. He was also on the guestlist for a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan where President Ram Kovind was also present.

Dushyant Singh met the President
Dushyant Singh met the President

Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien, who attended parliament along with Dushyant, posted a video statement on Twitter calling for a parliament shutdown. "Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18," he said.

"This Government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," added a furious Derek O'Brien.

Kanika Kapoor, 41, arrived in Mumbai from London on March 9 and attended a string of parties in the next few days. She has come under heavy fire for reportedly hiding her travel history and not taking the necessary precautions. However, she has denied all such claims.
 