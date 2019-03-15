Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who has been predicting earthquakes on his website 'Ditrianum'. Even though skeptics have continuously dismissed his predictions, some of his claims shockingly turned true, and it has made many people believe that the SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index), the system used by Hoogerbeets to predict potential quakes is authentic.

Now, Hoogerbeets has shockingly predicted that a massive earthquake measuring somewhere around 6 to 7 in the Richter scale will happen on this weekend. In a recent post, Hoogerbeets revealed that a rare planetary alignment which will begin on March 15 is the reason behind an increase in seismic activities in the coming days.

"Earth's alignment with Mercury and the Sun early on the 15th may trigger larger seismic activity well into the 6 or even 7 magnitude range, especially because Mercury also just had its alignment with Venus and Saturn. Be on watch in the next few days," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

The Dutch researcher revealed that he is making these predictions using the advanced SSGI system which is actually the computation of a dataset for a specific time-frame of values given to specific geometric positions of the planets, the Moon and the Sun.

Hoogerbeets strongly believe that certain planetary alignments will result in the movement of tectonic plates on the earth, and as a result, seismic activities will increase drastically. However, experts have a different take on Hoogerbeets' prediction.

As per seismic experts, Hoogerbeets might be making these claims just for the sake of publicity, and they made it clear that no technology is capable of predicting possible tremors with such precision.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers believe that earth is going to witness a drastic rise in seismic activities in the coming months. These apocalypse believers claim that a killer planet named Nibiru alias Planet X is now on its collision course toward the earth, and its gravitational pull is moving the tectonic plates on earth.