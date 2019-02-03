Frank Hoogerbeets, the self-proclaimed earthquake researcher is now a known name among geologists. Through his website 'Ditrianum', Hoogerbeets used to predict earthquakes, and interestingly, quakes have jolted various parts of the globe in his predicted timeline.

Even though experts have continuously dismissed these claims, an adamant Hoogerbeets continue his prediction, and he has now warned that earth may witness larger seismic activity between February 3 and 5, 2019.

Shockingly, just hours before his predicted timeline, an earthquake measuring 6.1 in the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. The quake was so strong that mild tremors were felt in various parts of Delhi too. Soon after the earthquake, experts revealed that the depth of the quake was almost kilometres.

Frank Hoogerbeets reveals that he is using an advanced system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict potential earthquakes. As per the researcher, planetary alignments are the main cause of earthquakes, and in February, it is a critical lunar geometry which will destabilize the tectonic plates.

"Due to critical lunar geometry, there is the potential of some larger seismic activity from the 3rd to the 5th. During the first two weeks of February, Mars is moving into phase with Uranus and Neptune, taking over from Jupiter. This is likely to cause more seismic unrest, especially in the second half of the month," wrote Frank Hoogerbeets on his website.

Even though Hoogerbeets has not revealed the exact place in which this mega-quake is going to jolt, some conspiracy theorists believe that the recent quake in Afghanistan can be considered as a foreshock, and a large devastating earthquake is going to hit the area soon.

However, seismic experts argue that Hoogerbeets is making predictions on his website just for the sake of publicity. As per these experts, no current technology in this modern world is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision.