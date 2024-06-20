Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that preparations for Assembly elections have started in Jammu and Kashmir so that people have their representatives to solve their problems.

"What can be better than the people of Jammu and Kashmir selecting their representative and tackling their problems through them? That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will select the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your vote. The day will come soon when Jammu & Kashmir will shape its future as a state once again", the Prime Minister said while addressing the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir today.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in J&K worth more than Rs 1,500 crores encompassing the sectors of road, water supply, and infrastructure in higher education.

Highlighting the achievements his government, the Prime Minister said that the abrogation of Article 370 was a historic event in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 was discriminatory and divisive

Terming Article 370 as divisive and discriminatory, the Prime Minister said that the divisive wall has been demolished, and now every section of the society taking the benefits of the abrogation of Article 370.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, the Constitution of India has been implemented in J&K in a real sense", he said and added that the whole world is watching the development and progress in J&K after the abrogation of this article.

The Prime Minister further females and weaker sections of the society were the worst victims of Article 370 who were denied their constitutional and human rights due to this discriminatory article.

"Now things have been changed. Rights have been restored to our daughters", he said and mentioned that West Pakistani refugees, Valmikis, and other marginalized sections of the society got their rights after the abrogation of Article 370.

Transformation in J&K is result of government's efforts in 10 years

"The transformation in Jammu & Kashmir is a result of the work done by the government in the last 10 years", Prime Minister Modi said.

Pointing out that the women and people from lower income backgrounds in the region were deprived of their rights, the Prime Minister said that the present government worked towards bringing opportunities and restoring their rights by adopting the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the refugees migrating from Pakistan, people from the Valmiki community, and families of Safai Karamcharis got their voting rights for the first time.

He also mentioned fulfilling the long-pending wish of the Valmiki community to be included in the SC category, reservation of seats in the Legislative Assembly for the SC community, and inclusion of the Paddari tribe, Pahariya caste, Gadda Brahman, and Koli community in the ST category.

He also underlined that OBC reservation has been made applicable in the Panchayat, Nagar Palika, and Nagar Nigam elections.

Throwing light on the power of the Constitution of India and its significance in letter and spirit, the Prime Minister underlined that it enshrines the rights of the 140 crore citizens of India and provides opportunities to become a partner in nation-building.

Prime Minister also lamented the non-acceptance of the Constitution of India and the neglect shown towards Jammu & Kashmir since independence.

"I am delighted that today, we are living the Constitution of India. Through the Constitution, we are finding new ways to change the face of Kashmir for good", the Prime Minister said with pride. "The Constitution of India has finally been adopted by Jammu & Kashmir in the true sense", the Prime Minister exclaimed, "The walls of Article 370 have been brought down."