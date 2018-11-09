English Premier League club Chelsea is witnessing what can be aptly summed up 'Sarriball' revolution. Under the new head coach Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea is the only team across Europe's top five leagues yet to taste loss in the current season. Under the tutelage of Sarri, Chelsea has played 17 matches so far and won impressive 14 and rest ended up in the draw.

Chelsea has not been quite so domineering in the Premier League. The Blues are now sandwiched between Manchester City and Liverpool in the points table and have emerged as title favourites all of a sudden after a dismal last season.

Having said that, the one department that Sarri is concerned in his squad should be the front line. Even though Eden Hazard is in fine form, other attackers are yet to live up to the expectations. Alvaro Morata showed some positive signals during the match against Crystal Palace while Olivier Giroud ended his goalless streak with a header against FC BATE Borisov in Europa League on Thursday (November 8).

However, the front line is yet to find a lethal form and that may see Maurizio Sarri looking to rope any of the following forwards in the when transfer window open in January.

Callum Wilson

The Bournemouth striker is the latest being linked up with the Chelsea move. The 26-year-old English footballer is in unstoppable form this season, having netted the ball seven times in the 13 matches in addition to 5 assists. The performance has now being noticed and England team coach Gareth Southgate has called him for upcoming games against the United States and Croatia.

Blues are reportedly plotting a £35million move for the Cherries striker. The centre-forward is an English footballer and currently playing in Premier League, who would be fit seamlessly into Sarri's squad.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serbian striker arrived at the Premier League via Newcastle United in 2015 in a £13m deal while he failed to live up to the expectation in his debut season. That led Rafael Benitez (coach of Newcastle United) sending him to Fulham in January, initially on loan before making the move permanent in the summer.

The 24-year-old helped Fulham to get Premier League promotion for the 2018-19 season and he has netted five times in six league matches already. His fine form seems to have been noticed by Chelsea's scouting team who is in search for a real successor to Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. Mitrovic could fit the bill.

Nabil Fekir

French footballer Nabil Fekir who plays as an attacking midfielder or a forward for Lyon was close to joining Liverpool in the summer. He had also been linked with Chelsea while he stayed at Lyon at the end of the day. Chelsea may go again for the Fakir in January.

According to L'Equipe, Fekir is hoping to finally secure his big-money move away from Lyon in the January transfer window. With Liverpool being pulled out of the race, only Chelsea and Bayern Munich are now interested in Fekir.

Sarri has already expressed his desire to have more creative players in midfield, and Fekir fits for the post perfectly as he can take up the role of attacking midfielder as well as a striker.

Mauro Icardi

Chelsea will have to break the bank to bring Mauro Icardi to Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old Argentina player who serves as forward and captain for Italian club Inter Milan is expected to cost £90m for Chelsea. If Chelsea go for it, he will become the highest paid player in Sarri's squad.

Chelsea fans have also reportedly wanted the Blues chiefs to sign Inter Milan in-form striker Mauro Icardi. He has scored nine goals and two assists in 12 matches in all competitions for the Serie A giants in the current campaign. His crucial equaliser against Barcelona in the Champions League game on Tuesday is convincing enough to think that he could be the man Chelsea attack needs.

Krzysztof Piatek

Chelsea is known for sealing the service of young players during their budding stage. In line with this theory, the Blues may try to rope in Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek in the transfer window. The 23-year-old has scored 9 times in 10 appearances in Serie A and Genoa has reportedly slapped a £35million price tag on him. If the deal gets through, it will be a golden deal for Genoa which only paid £3.5million to bring him in from Cracovia this summer.