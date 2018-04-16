Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed his displeasure after the Premier League decided against using VAR (Video Assistant Referee) from the start of the 2018/19 season.

All 20 Premier League clubs voted at the shareholders meeting in London last Friday, where the majority was not to use VAR in the Premier League. However, the same system will be used for the FA Cup and League Cup next season, reports the BBC.

The north London club suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the last league tie at St James' Park on April 15. During the first half between Arsenal and the Tyneside club, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shot hit Jamaal Lascelles' hand, but no penalty was awarded.

Wenger has expressed his unhappiness after the decision did not go in the Gunners' favor. The Frenchman stressed the use of VAR would have been beneficial and claims it is a "very, very bad decision" not to use the technology next season.

"The referee is the referee. What you want is to have the referees. Unfortunately, the Premier League has again decided not to go for VAR and personally I believe that is a very, very bad decision," Wenger explained, as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

"Yes, because the Premier League has been created with people who had a progressive mind and wanted to be in front of the rest in Europe.

"It worked. Overall I believe that with that decision we are behind the rest in the world and that every big game this season has been decided by mistakes that could have been avoided with VAR, especially in the Champions League with Manchester City and Liverpool.

"The young generation is used to [VAR] and worldwide they might move away from us because they see that in other countries they do it."