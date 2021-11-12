Premam Poojyam is the ­landmark 25th film of Lovely Star Prem and as the title indicates it is a romantic story, but what surprises the viewers is, the story has been narrated without commercial trappings.

It is the story of two medical practitioners. Srihari comes to the city to study medicine. Like in every story, his life in college days – his hostel life and ragging – are portrayed and he falls in love with Sherlin. He spots an angel in her and madly loves her. The girl's father gives a green signal for their relationship, what happens once her father passes away forms the crux of the story.

Review

Prem appears in seven to eight shades and it is a treat to see him in cool avatars. His saint-like acting wins the hearts of his fans. Brinda Acharya has made a promising debut. Master Anand impresses the audience with his one-liners. As always, Sadhu Kokila breaks the funny bones of the audience. At the same time, Aindrita Ray and Anu Prabhakar's characters do not add value to the storyline.

On the flip side, the run-time of the film is a major worry. The screenplay and editing should have been a little better and 12 songs add to its woes. More surprisingly, there are no hummable songs.

However, the major plus point or attraction is the cinematography. Every frame is beautiful in the film. Director A Raghavendran has neatly presented the lives of doctors, but the execution should have been better.

With lesser duration, Premam Poojyam would have become a better product. Overall, it has turned out to be an average film which might be enjoyed by the fans of Prem.

In short, the visually-rich film fails to engage.

Cineloka: #PremamPoojyam - An Average Romantic Drama. Doesn't meet the expectations. A lousy Screenplay spoils the complete second half. Songs are the speed-breakers.

Cinematography is Top Notch.

Prem looks Young and Lovely.

Sadhukokila & Anand Comedy is Good in Parts.

Rating - 2.5/5

DasaParody: Third class movie

#PremamPoojyam Yav 500cr budget movie gimik madidru jana bandilla Smiling face with tear next time pungovaga swalpa nodi pungi Woozy face

Popcorn Kannada: #PremamPoojyam ( 2 stars) : Disappointed. Film has been stretched like it never ends. Camerawork is brilliant. Some of the sentiment scenes are good. Don't go to theatres with any expectations. It may disappoint you.

NAANU Smiling face with sunglasses: #PremamPoojyam had high expectation but failed

#TomAndJerryKannadaFilm normal story but surprised with the screenplay a bit of lag but very realistic scenes and emotions

Yashwanth Rao: #PremamPoojyam #PremierShow Review...

PremamPoojayam Is An Decent Love story... Prem Looks young and awesome ... Cinematography Is TOP Notch Excellent .... Direction also nice.. Sadhu kokila - Master anand Parts give more laugh

Muttu ms: #premampoojyam : 3/5

- film is about doctors journey with love story

- anand and s kokila entertain with light comedy

- Visuals and Music excellent Ok hand

- Too many songs irritates and some songs are unnecessary

Patience itkond nodi film,one time watchable