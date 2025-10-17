Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol were inseparable at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The 'Soldier' duo shared a warm and tight hug and weren't ready to let each other go as the posed for the paps. Their reunion took social media down the memory lane. The pictures and videos of the two posing together while Bobby's wife Tanya smiled from away has given social media another reason to hype them up.

Now, Preity herself took to social media to get nostalgic and walk us down the 'Soldier' times. She also spoke about how she was third-wheeling with Bobby Deol and Tanya on their honeymoon. Preity and Bobby have been one of the closest friends in the industry and the dimpled beauty gave a sneak peek into why. "Some friendships just get better with time," she wrote.

Preity thridwheeled on Bobby - Tanya's honeymoon

The 'Dil Se' actress revealed that it was at a Diwali party that Bobby and Tanya met. She added that she was there too and took credit for being a part of their love story. She confessed how they were shooting for 'Soldier' in Australia and it was Bobby – Tanya's honeymoon where Zinta happily accompanied the couple throughout.

Zinta's love for Tanya, Bobby

Zinta further wrote sharing pictures and videos, "From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes it was at a Diwali party and yes I was there and in a small way, was part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia .... Which was also their honey moon and I was there as the third wheel who they entertained whole heartedly!"

"Time has flown by but my love for both of them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, they are also the sweetest couple so meeting them after a long time brought back the Diwali cheer and the fondest memories. Here's to friendship, happiness n love to them and all of you reading this #HappyDiwali #Friendsforever #Ting," she concluded.