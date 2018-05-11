Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta has lashed out at a news outlet for publishing "fake news" by blowing a conversation she had with team mentor Virender Sehwag "out of proportion."

Zinta's strong rebuttal on Twitter comes after Mumbai Mirror, on Friday (May 11) reported Sehwag would be quitting the Kings XI franchise at the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The news came after the Bollywood actor allegedly tongue-lashed him in the dressing room after the team's loss to Rajasthan Royals on May 8.

The report claimed Sehwag was maintaining his calm even as Zinta was blaming the batting legend for "unnecessarily" tinkering with the squad after KXIP failed to chase a 160-run target in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The Dil Se actress, "upset" with the result, had reportedly reached the dressing room at Sawai Mansingh Stadium even before the players returned from the field and questioned Sehwag's tactics.

KXIP chose to make two changes to the playing XI that had won their earlier outing against the Royals in Indore on Sunday, May 6. Also, all-rounder R Ashwin was promoted to No. 3, a move that backfired during the team's chase.

'Fake news'

"Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn't do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that's the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I'm a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews (sic)," Zinta wrote on Twitter.

The news report also quoted a source saying Sehwag had problems with Zinta interfering with his job and had requested the team management to make sure the Bollywood actor refrains from making comments about his "cricketing acumen."

Zinta, according to the Mumbai Mirror, was frustrated over KXIP's recent form — three losses in their last four games. Though the Punjab-based franchise is still in a good position to make the playoffs, having already collected 12 points from 10 matches.

However, Zinta is no stranger to controversies in the IPL. Last year, the 43-year-old was in the news for all the wrong reasons. She allegedly lashed out (using the F-word) at the then coach Sanjay Bangar over the team's poor performances.