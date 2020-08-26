They say love can find you anywhere and rightly said so, as many celebrities from Bollywood and TV have found true love outside India. While many couldn't find the right partner in the foreign nationals, there are a few who went on to get married or are engaged.

From Shashi Kapoor, Preity Zinta to Aashka Goradia, below are some of the Bollywood and TV celebrities who found soulmates in foreigners.

Shashi Kapoor: The Kapoor clan broke all stereotypes when he decided to marry English actress Jennifer Kendall in 1958. The duo first met when the actor was working with his father Prithviraj Kapoor in theatres. The couple became parents to Sanjana Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor and remained married until 1984 when Jennifer passed away due to colon cancer. Many years later in 2017, the legendary actor breathe his last after suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Preity Zinta: The Kal Ho Na Ho actress shocked her fans when she made her wedding announcement to American partner Gene Goodenough. The dimpled actress tied the knot with her boyfriend on February 29, 2016, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Preity later hosted a grand wedding reception for her Bollywood friends in Mumbai.

Celina Jaitly: The former Bollywood actress, who was seen in movies like No Entry and Golmaal Returns, is married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. The couple met in 2010 at a common friend's party and after a brief friendship, they eventually started dating. Celina announced her engagement to Peter in 2011 and in the same year, the couple got married and are now proud parents of three children.

Suchitra Pillai: Suchitra, who is best remembered for her role in Dil Chahta Hai, found love in a Danish engineer Lars Kjeldsen. The duo met at a friend's house and after a few meetings, they gradually started dating. In 2006, Suchitra and Lars finally exchanged vows and welcomed a beautiful daughter Annika in 2008.

Aashka Goradia: TV actress Aashka Goradia met her now-husband Brent Globe - an American businessman - at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove. The couple got hitched in December 2017 in Ahmedabad. Since then has been giving serious relationship goals and Aashka's social media handle is proof to it.

Shama Sikander: Best known for her roles in TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai and web series Maaya, Shama is happily engaged to American businessman James Milliron since 2016. The duo met through a common friend and instantly connected with each other. The hot actress, who enjoys a massive fanbase, often shares glimpses of her love life on Instagram.