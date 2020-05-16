Actress Celina Jaitley has said that women should take extra care after deliveriing babies. She claims that the body of women will be weak and low on energy in the post pregnancy period.

Speaking with the IANS, Celina Jaitley has claimed that she realised about the body getting weak once she delivered her first set of twins. The actress says that her lacked vitamins, energy, bone density, and calcium after giving birth to the babies.

How Celina Regained her Energy?

"I would feel extremely weak, especially since I gave birth to twins. Weight training helped me a lot post pregnancy. Not just in keeping me fit but to also continuously keep me strong. Weight training increases muscle quantity in your body which is very, very good for health," the actress adds.

She then explains, "Weight training or even lifting heavy objects helps in increasing bone density and it prevents effects of arthritis. But it should be done post-delivery and after receiving the go-ahead from your doctor. It is very good for health and something I practiced after both my pregnancies."

According to Celina, fitness is all about fit mind, body and soul and one should have their focus on all the three aspects.

The Heyy Babyy actress spoke about her post-pregnancy workout on the show "Fit & Famous" on Tata Sky Fitness. The interview will go live on May 17 and May 31.

The 38-year-old started her career with Janasheen in 2003. Since then, she worked in over 20 movies that include a few South Indian films. Her last movie was Will You Marry Me in 2012. She has returned to acting recently with web series Season's Greetings streamed on Zee5.