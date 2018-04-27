A pregnant woman was surprised after spotting her dead grandmother's face in a scan of her unborn baby. Stephanie Jackson, 32, was at her 18-week scan and was told that her baby boy was healthy.

But Jackson's mother pointed out that there was something different in the scan. Stephanie said that her mother noticed the 'face' of her grandmother Mary Jackson. The face was hovering just above the head of the baby, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Mary passed away around 14 years ago, but Jackson had been 'praying' to her grandmother for a baby as she wasn't sure whether she and her partner would be able to have children.

Her partner Michael Davies, had a vasectomy before the couple met which made them unsure. Last year, Michael had the procedure reversed and since then Jackson has been praying to her grandmother to give the couple a baby.

Stephanie told Liverpool Echo: "I only got [the scan] done yesterday and didn't even see it. It was my mum who pointed it out to me. When I saw it I was like 'oh my God!'

She added: "She said 'there's your nan' and I was so happy. I recognized her instantly. I've been crying since yesterday. It has made me dead emotional. We lost her 14 years ago."

Apparently, it is not only Stephanie and her mother who spotted the face, but also their relatives.

"My aunties and cousins and all that said they thought she was looking down on everyone and could see it instantly," Stephanie said, "I rang my partner and he said people are stopping him in work saying 'that picture is crazy'. He said he can barely make something out. People are stopping him and saying 'that picture's amazing'."

She added: "I've not stopped crying. It's just amazing. I'm happy and dead positive to know 14 years on she's still around us."

This is not the first time that they have felt the elderly woman's presence. The family said they could "feel her nan around them" during Stephanie's uncle's funeral.

The bizarre experience left Stephanie believing that her grandmother is still looking down on her. She said: "I believe this is her way of saying everything will be OK as I have been extremely worried during this pregnancy and to let us know she is still around."