Most of us manage to grin and bear with the annoying behavior of tantrum-throwing children at restaurants. However, a pregnant woman in China apparently could not restrain herself and deliberately tripped a four-year-old boy.

The child hit his head after he fell and suffered a concussion. The mother of the little boy claims he has cognitive heart defects. He has been in the hospital since the incident took place in the city of Baoji, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on April 19. He had external injuries on his head.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the woman, who tripped the little boy, carried on dining with her husband as the kid lay injured on the floor. In fact, they left the restaurant after finishing off the meal, without bothering to help the boy.

According to Huashang Newspaper report, the boy's father owns a store next to the restaurant. The boy reportedly had chopsticks in his hand when he was tripped.

The footage of the incident was shared on Weibo -- China's equivalent of Twitter. It soon became viral.

Viewers started looking for the woman in the video. Eventually, she turned herself to police on the afternoon of April 20 and also apologized to the boy and his family. She also offered to pay the medical fees, the South China Morning Post reported.