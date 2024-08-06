Popular TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar never fail to give us relationship goals. The couple are quite active on social media and regularly share day-to-day happenings of their lives on their vlogs.

On Monday, the couple were seen attending a movie premier of the movie. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other. From holding their hands to gushing and smiling for paps, the couple gave major marriage goals.

Dipika and Shoaib posed for the paps as they arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Shoaib opted for a white t-shirt and denims.

Dipika looked beautiful dressed in a red ethnic outfit.

A section of fans were smitten by Shoaib and Dipika's PDA, while some called out their love-dovey moments in front of the camera. Some even body-shamed Dipika and advised her to watch her weight.

A user wrote, "Why are they overacting so much.."

Another mentioned, "She has put on a lot after marriage."

The third one wrote, "Don't they hold hands in their house.."

Some even said that she was pregnant.

An Instagram comment read, "She is pregnant it seems."

The couple have not confirmed anything regarding their pregnancy.

Dipika's pregnancy rumours started when she arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

This isn't the first time Dipika's pregnancy rumours have grabbed headlines. A few months back, Dipika had visited Shoaib on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in Mumbai. That's when it all started. The couple had then refuted rumours of their pregnancy. She arrived on the set with her baby boy Ruhaan.

Today, the Sasural Simar Ka actress celebrates her 38th birthday.

Dipika and Shoaib are parents to Ruhaan. The little munchkin was born on June 21, 2023.