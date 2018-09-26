Katrina Kaif arrived on the sets of Neha Dhupia's chat show – No Filter Neha in order to shoot an episode. However, before entering the venue, Neha apparently faced an awkward situation.

Just before the two actresses were about to enter the venue, paparazzi spotted them and started clicking their pictures. After clicking Katrina and Neha's photos together, the shutterbugs reportedly wanted to have solo clicks of the Thugs Of Hindostan actress.

They reportedly asked pregnant Neha to step aside so that they could take Katrina's solo pictures. This reportedly made Neha feel awkward, but the diva took it sportingly.

"One of the photographers started shouting out, asking for solo pictures of Katrina. That was when Neha's expression suddenly changed. She said, 'of course,' and immediately stepped aside. Though she was hurt, she understands how show business works," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying. Well, the glamour world is at times really harsh.

Neha shared some of the pictures on Instagram too and one of those photos shows Katrina posing all by herself.

Meanwhile, Katrina is in news for her upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan. The film starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan, will present Katrina in a glamorous avatar. The trailer of the film is slated to be released on September 27.

On the other side, Neha's chat show has become very popular as she has been bringing some of the top stars, and they do not shy away from showing their candid side on the show.