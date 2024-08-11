Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is soon going to embrace motherhood. The actor is expecting her first child with actor Satyadeep Mishra.

Recently, it's Masaba Gupta the celebrity designer and entrepreneur was the cover girl on Harper's Bazaar. She looked stunning in a pregnancy photoshoot, as she flaunted her baby bump.

The actor exuded a boss-babe vibe on the cover page. She unleashed her sensual side as she opted for bold outfits.

Pregnant Masaba Gupta opts for plunging neckline, see-through, bralette outfits for her maternity photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram, in collaboration with the magazine Harper's, the designer shared pictures that set the Instagram on fire.

On the cover page, Masaba wore a cropped black Rajesh Pratap Singh blazer left unbuttoned across the front with her bare baby bump on display. She paired it with a veil from Jade draped as a skirt that showcased her curves through the sheer fabric and was completed with a chain belt slung low on her waist.

Masaba is wearing a Mesh dress

Another picture shows her wearing an ivory see-through, mesh dress, and underneath her mesh dress, she wore black thongs.

The third outfit is from her brand House of Masaba a mundu and bralette, which she paired it up with a blazer. In the picture, she was seen sitting in the chair comfortably flaunting her babu bump.

Netizens had mixed reactions to her maternity photoshoot. Some compared her to Rihanna, while some said that she is overexposed for no reason.

A user wrote, "For a second I thought it was Rihanna."

Another mentioned, "Far far better than other pregnancy photoshoots."

Masaba on self-care

She also discussed how self-care has become important during pregnancy, and also said that she finds solace in Vikram Seth's translation of the 100 Mandalas and the Hanuman Chalisa.

She said, "I take care of my skin and belly with intention. I'm also thoughtful about my diet. I've distanced myself from those who don't uplift me and now spend time with individuals who offer positive reinforcement." She also claimed that she has a system that allows her to 'step away from work when needed' without 'feeling guilty'.

The designer also spoke of how people seem to perceive pregnancy and motherhood negatively. She said that she wants to challenge that perception, adding, "People often say, 'Oh my God, your life is gonna change after a baby comes along,' but they say it negatively. The whole point of having a baby is to embrace change."

Work Front

Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba and also starred in Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai.