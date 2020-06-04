A shocking medical negligent incident has surfaced in J&K's Anantnag. A COVID-19 positive pregnant woman delivers a baby inside a quarantine centre. It is alleged that no doctors were present and no medical assistance was provided. After five hours the authorities were alerted as the kins of the patient protested outside the hospital.

The condition of the woman has reportedly worsened and she has been rushed to a hospital for further surgery to remove the placenta.

In the last 15 days, there have been several reports of patients in quarantine centre's of Jammu and Kashmir complaining about the how bad the conditions of the centres are and how they are not receiving proper attention from the doctors From bathrooms to hygienic food, all the basic facilities have been allegedly overlooked.

Currently, there are 26 pregnant women are among the 139 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases reach 2,857 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the fresh cases, one was reported from Anantnag, Kulgam-2, Srinagar-14, Kupwara-10, Baramulla-27, Shopian-24, Bandipora-9, Budgam-6, Pulwama-13, Ganderbal-3, Jammu-10, Udhampur-3, Poonch-10, Samba-3 and Rajouri-4.

(to be further updated)