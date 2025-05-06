Firsts are always special, and for Kiara Advani, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable and exciting years of her life, both personally and professionally. The actress is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and will also mark her debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year.

The stage is set, and in just a few hours, mom-to-be Kiara will walk the iconic red carpet, proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Kiara is currently in New York with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. Several photos and videos of the couple have gone viral, capturing their time together in the city.

Among the many viral moments, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted outside their New York hotel on Sunday night. In the photos, Kiara, looking radiant and visibly pregnant, was seen entering the hotel lobby in a chic midi dress layered with an oversized jacket. Sidharth, ever the doting husband, was spotted a few steps behind, carrying her handbag.

Though the photos are slightly blurry, fans of the beloved couple, affectionately known as "SidKiara," can't get enough. The internet is swooning over the pair, who continue to serve major couple goals with their sweet gestures and effortless chemistry.

One fan gushed, "He's holding her bag, omg they're so cuteeeeeee ."

Another wrote, "Sid literally has the ideal male figure even in candids, and Kiara looks adorable."

A third wondered, "Is Kiara in her first or second trimester? From the pic, it looks like she's already in her second."

Someone else added, "Couples usually announce pregnancies after the first trimester is over. Kiara must be in her 6th or 7th month."

All you need to know about Kiara's MET gala debut look!

Ahead of her grand Met Gala debut, Kiara gave fans a sneak peek at her outfit. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a mannequin dressed in a strapless black shimmery gown—likely her look for fashion's biggest night.

According to reports, Kiara will be wearing a custom ensemble by acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta, known for his sculptural couture and dramatic silhouettes.