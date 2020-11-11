Diwali is just a few days away from now, and the pre-Diwali parties have begun in Bollywood. Owing to the coronavirus. Celebrations and vibe of Diwali are pretty much low this year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for hosting lavish Diwali parties. However, this year the director and father of twins hosted a low key Diwali bash, his guest list comprised of a handful of his close buddies from the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malika Arora were very much part of their Diwali party.

As per reports, Bebo and Malaika were snapped entering and exiting pre-Diwali bash at Karan Johar's residence. BFF's Kareena and Malika looked elegant in traditional wear.

It seems Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the festive mood. Ahead of Diwali, the actor has been attending parties with her friends. After attending a Karan's party, the actress attended yet another Diwali party with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

The diva looks gorgeous as she has completed her look with a bindi. She opted to keep her look classy and straightforward. In the second picture, Bebo can be seen striking a pose for a selfie with her team, which also features her mother.

Poonam took to Instagram to shared the pictures, which show the ladies dressed in traditional Indian attire. "Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support," she wrote in the caption.

Masaba replied to the post in the comments and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "To more amazing things together (samosas and chutney sandwich included).'

Kareena will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. She wrapped up the shooting. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for her talk show, and she has been sharing glimpses on her Instagram handle. She has hosted Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza and other celebs on her show.

Kareena also has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan will be welcoming their second baby in 2021. They are already blessed with a gorgeous baby boy, Taimur, who is an internet sensation.