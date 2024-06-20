Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood in the coming months. The soon-to-be mommy is garnering headlines for her baby bump. A section of netizens are wishing Deepika a happy and healthy pregnancy, while others are accusing her of faking a baby bump.

Curious case of Deepika's baby bump

The chatter around Deepika's baby bump began when she first appeared to cast her vote during the Lok Sabha Election in May. The actor opted for an oversized t-shirt and denims, and her baby bump was slightly revealed. Days after she appeared at a product launch of her event 82E, Deepika wore a beautiful yellow gown, looking like a sunflower.

The actor was once again trolled a few days after casting her vote in the city. Within three days, her baby bump was visible.

The trolling didn't stop there, the actor has time and again made public appearances. Deepika was spotted dining with her mother and Ranveer Singh. During that time, she was trolled that she had kept her legs crossed while sitting next to Deepika hiding her baby bump.

And once again on Wednesday evening when Deepika attended the Kalki event in the city, the actor wore a black bodycon dress and radiated pregnancy glow. The actor paired her black bodycon black dress with pencil heels.

Preganent Deepika Padukone faces flak for wearing high heels, bending down to talk to a woman at a Kalki event

Several videos and pictures of the event have surfaced online. And once again netizens trolled her for wearing high heels/ stilettos during pregnancy.

A clip from the event has gone viral that shows Deepika on stage and was seen bending down while talking to a woman who was standing off the stage. Deepika faced flak for bending during pregnancy and wearing high heels.

Take a look

A user wrote, "She is bending. Pregnant me itna bend nahe ho sakta. It pains.(One can't bend during pregnancy) (sic)."

Another mentioned, "I thought those fake baby bump things were just trolling, but look how she's bending, it's not possible to bend just like that in 6 months of pregnancy (sic)."

Third commented, "She is not pregnant no changes in her body (sic)"

Deepika talks about working in Kalki

Speaking about working in Kalki, Deepika said. "It has been an incredible experience. Like Mr Bachchan said, it is a completely new world. We went through different phases of discovering what this movie was about, but I think the magic that is in Nagi's head is now finally here for everyone to see. We have discovered that along the way. It has been an incredible experience both personally and professionally."

Rana asked if Deepika decided to stay in character even after finishing the film where she plays a pregnant Sumati (or SUM-80), and she joked, "The movie went on for three years, I was like, why not 9 months more.

"I'm actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home."

Amitabh and Prabhas rush to help pregnant Deepika

A viral clip from the event shows lead actor Prabhas and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan rushing to help Deepika get off the stage.

Prabhas beat Big B as he held Deepika's hands and helped her walk down the stage comfortably. Big B, just behind Prabhas hilariously chided Prabhas for holding Deepika's hand first . This moment left the fans, actors and media in splits.

About Kalki

Nag's Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. Living in the Complex is what everyone aspires for, given that the inverted pyramid structure has everything. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava while Amitabh plays Aswatthama in the film. Kamal plays Supreme Leader Yaskin. Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27.