Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who is all set to embrace motherhood in September didn't jet off to the second pre-wedding festivities of Ambani that is happening on a cruise. The actor is in Mumbai with her mother.

On Friday night, actor Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai and was accompanied by her mother Ujjala Padukone.

Deepika Padukone spotted dining with mom and friends; opts for a black dress and pairs it with jacket; hides baby bump

For the dinner, Deepika Padukone opted for a black knee-length body-hugging black gown and paired it with a denim jacket. To accentuate her look she wore hoop earrings and kept her make-up minimal.

The actor was seen hiding her baby bump, in all the pictures and videos shared by papparazo, the actor was seen covering her belly.

In one clip, a help of hers was seen moving ahead of her seemingly to cover her belly.

Netizens once again were amused and were of the view that why is Deepika hiding her baby bump, a section of netizens were of the view that, her belly isn't visible.

A video shows Deepika being mobbed by fans and photographers as she enters the car.

A user wrote, "Why so much nakras ? She doesn't even look pregnant, her baby bump looks Like she is not even 4 months old pregnant..."

Another user mentioned, "She does NOT look pregnant.."

The third user wrote, "The fakest bump ever. Perfect round.."

Several videos of Ranveer Singh enjoying and dancing his heart out at the Ambani bash have surfaced online.

Take a look

Recently, the actor was spotted in a new campaign for Cartier. She looked stunning in all the photoshoots. Before that, she was seen at a beauty event where she looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress.

On the work front

the actor will be next seen in 'Singham Again' where she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. On February 29 they took to social media and announced that they are soon going embrace parenthood. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.