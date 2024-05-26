Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will soon embrace motherhood in September. The actor has been facing severe backlash for her recent outing, as a section of netizens are trolling her that she is faking her pregnancy and she could have chosen surrogacy.

The negative felled after May 20, 2024, Monday when Ranveer and Deepika stepped out to vote, her baby bump slightly visible. However, before that in most of her outings, netizens didn't spot her baby bump. Be it while shooting for Singham a month back and even after getting spotted post-vacation.

See the pictures and video below:

On Friday, Deepika looked like a ray of sunshine, in a sleeveless yellow outfit for the launch of a new product of her brand 82 E. Her fans lauded her radiant pregnancy glow, in fact, Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram stories and shared a slew of a loved up protective post for Deepika.

Sharing a slew of pictures father-to-be Ranveer Singh flocked to social media and wrote, "Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala" along with an evil-eye emoji.

Ranveer called Deepika his "sunshine" in another set of Instagram stories

In the next one he wrote, he also praised his mom-to-be wife and complimented her, saying, "Uff! Kya karun main? Marr jaun?"

Amid the ongoing trolling of the actress on social media, a senior journalist, Faye D'Souza, penned a strongly-worded post on her official Instagram account and showed her solidarity with Deepika.

In her post, Faye wrote, "Dear social media, Deepika Padukone stepped out to do her democratic duty and vote. She did not ask for your feedback on her body or her pregnancy. You have no right to comment on any aspect of her life. Stop it. Behave."

Celebs have come out in support of Deepika

Alia Bhatt was quick to like the post. In fact, Alia's sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan liked the post.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The shooting of the film is already underway. Besides this, Deepika will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.