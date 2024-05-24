Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood in September. The actor has been away from arch lights and trying her best to hide her baby bump, was brutally trolled on May 20, 2024, when she stepped out in Mumbai to vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Soon-to-be mother had flaunted her baby bump as she arrived with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

Social media was filled with negative comments and were of the view that her baby bump is fake and she probably opted for surrogacy as her baby bump wasn't visible during her couple of last outings. This raised eyebrows as Deepika's baby bump was primally visible on Monday as she held Ranveer's hand at the polling booth.

However, Deepika shut down negative trolls and gave a befitting reply to haters for calling her baby bump fake.

Deepika attended a new product launch of her beauty line 82°E in the city. This is the first time ever since she appeared and interacted with media posts announcing her pregnancy and the ongoing negative comments that have stormed social media.

On Friday, Deepika went live on her Instagram handle and talked about the range of her beauty products 82°E.

Deepika walked around a store in Mumbai and talked about her beauty products. The actor looked like a sunshine in a bright yellow sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline. The mother-to-be radiated pregnancy glow as she flashed her flawless dimple.

She accentuated her look by adding a dash of pink lip gloss and delicate earrings adding glamour to the sunshine look. Lastly, the mommy-to-be tied her hair in a messy bun.

Deepika also interacted with the media and spoke about beauty and skincare regimes when follows.

The paparazzi stationed there captured every move of hers.

Several videos and pictures of the same have surfaced on social media.

Netizens were quick to notice that her baby bump was very much visible.

However, some social media users, still refuse to believe that she is pregnant.

Deepika's fans reacted to the video and showered love on mom-to-be.

A user wrote, "Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care."

Another user wrote, "My queen, pregnancy has made her more beautiful.."

While the trolling continues...

A user wrote, "The signs of pregnancy did not appear on her, and nothing changed in her. Sometimes her stomach appears swollen, and sometimes the way she walks does not even change. This is strange.."

Another mentioned, "She's faking it don't seems to be pregnant..."

The third one mentioned, "She is quite tall & fit that's why her bump is not that bulky..."

Mom-to-be Deepika's latest public appearance

In the pictures, pregnant Deepika gave several poses and smiled as she flaunted a flowy yellow dress. She later shared a brief clip in which she was seen behind a counter inside a store promoting her skincare label, 82°E. Deepika joked, "I should be a salesperson.."

Later, Deepika shared a video in which she talked about the products of her brand 82°E. The actor also spoke about her skincare routine. She captioned the post, "82°E now at Tira!"

Work Front

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, which is the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She stepped into the role of Lady Singham. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

After which, she will be seen in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she will also be seen in Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer, announced the happy piece of news that they are expecting their first child on February 29.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared that their baby will be arriving in September 2024.