Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood in September 2024. The actor has been in the news for faking her baby bump. However, the actor shut down trolls by sharing the first pictures of her baby bump on social media on Wednesday evening.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone craves for pizza as she caresses her baby bump in latest photoshoot

In the monochrome pictures, the actress looks stunning as ever in a black bodycon dress. She was seen laughing and cradling her baby bump. The actor also mentioned her pregnancy cravings and wrote how she is hungry amid photoshoots and wants to eat pizza.

She captioned the set of pictures as, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry, along with a pizza emoji..(sic):

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, her industry friends showered love on the actress.

Alia Bhatt reacted to the same, saying, "Gorge!"

Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Uffffff I fainted."

Shibani Akhtar's comment read, "Stunning." Masaba Gupta dropped multiple red heart emoticons.

Shanoo Sharma commented, "Well hello there."

Deepika. Prabhas, Kamal Hassan and Big B at the Kalki event

Deepika attended the Kalki event on Wednesday. The star-studded event featured an unparalleled Pan-India cast, including legends and luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Producers C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt were also in attendance.

Present at the event, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his experience of working in the magnum opus. He said, "It's been a great honour to have worked on this project. To work in a setup where they have gone beyond what most of us have been doing all our lives in this film industry. And I really appreciate that they're moving a little ahead of time and making us a part of it, working in conditions that we never thought we would be able to work in. I want to congratulate Nag Ashwin and the production for thinking of something like this film. It was a great honour for me to be a part of it."

Adding to it Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan said, "I always wanted to play the badman because badman gets to do all the good things in the film when heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine where he can just go and do what he wants, so I thought I am gonna play the bad man so it's gonna be fun but then he wanted it to be different and I am almost like saying in the film with a bad idea."

Adding to it, Deepika Padukone further stated, "It's been a great learning experience. A completely new world and we went through different phases of discovering what this movie is all about. The magic that is in Nagi's (Nag Ashwin's) head is now here finally for everyone to see. We as actors have discovered that along the way. It's been an incredible experience, at both a personal and professional level."

"Talking about working with legends and sharing the screen with Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir, Prabhas added, 'I should thank Datgar and Nagi for giving me the opportunity to work with such great legends. It's bigger than a dream. And I don't know what to say. When I first met Amitabh Sir, I touched his feet. He said, 'Don't do it. If you do it, I'll do it.' Sir, please. I can't even think. We grew up watching you."

Furthermore, he said, "Kamal Sir, when his Sagar Sangam came out, I asked my mother, 'I want his dress.' My cousin, if he had indulged, had a tummy. And they used to put a cloth on his stomach. They used to act in front of us like him. And now I'm working with them. This is like something unbelievable"

'Regarding Deepika, 'I always wanted to work with her. She is someone who can reach such an international level, and she is a great actor. It was beautiful to work with her.'"

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release theatrically on June 27, 2024. With a star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film promises to be an unparalleled cinematic experience.