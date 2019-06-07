Bruna Abdullah, who is enjoying her phase of pregnancy, has reportedly got married in secrecy to her fiancé Allan Fraser.

Bruna and Allan recently went on to a vacation in Thailand for her babymoon. As reported, the trip turned out to be much more special for the couple as they tied the knot. Reports further claimed that Bruna and Allan had no plan to get married, and it was an impromptu decision they made.

However, the couple has not given any official confirmation of them getting married yet. Bruna has been posting pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. She is 27 weeks pregnant now and had posted a video that showed Allan surprising her with an engagement ring.

Lately, a number of Bollywood celebrities chose the path of parenthood without tying the knot. First, it was Amy Jackson, who had announced her pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram. The diva loves flaunting her baby bump on social media and often expresses her excitement to become a mother.

A few days later, Arjun Kapoor, who is in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, also announced their plans to welcome parenthood. While Bruna and her partner have reportedly turned Mr and Mrs, the other two couples have not expressed any plans to get married.