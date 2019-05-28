Amy Jackson, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy, recently posted a few photos on Instagram, showing the transformation of her baby bump over the months.

The gorgeous actress shared a number of pictures in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a skimpy outfit. After the first two photos, she posted a collage of pictures that shows her stomach growing over the weeks. She captioned it, "baby growing and growing".

Amy certainly looks extremely gorgeous in the pictures, and her happiness is reflected in her growing beauty. Despite being pregnant, Amy does not cease to tease her fans with her oomph factor. Recently she had posted a picture in which she was seen enjoying the sunshine with no pants.

Amy, who is in a relationship with the business tycoon, George Panyiotou, had announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful post that showed the couple hugging each other.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftop, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she had captioned the post that was made on Mother's Day.

Amy was last seen in the film 2.0 that featured Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. She had played the role of a humanoid robot.